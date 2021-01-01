Phantoscope Ultra Soft Faux Fox Fur Series Decorative Indoor Area Rug 2 x 6 Feet, Pink with White Tip, 1 Pack

Phantoscope Ultra Soft Faux Fox Fur Series Decorative Indoor Area Rug is made of high quality super soft fox faux fur material, which is plush and fluffy, that brings ultra touch and feeling, also provides comfort and warm. he bottom of rug made of durable and soft faux suede, which is designed to increase skid resistance, protect you safe. Besides, it will not influence the hand feeling and softness of the rug. Used special dyeing technology, the faux fox fur rug shows richer color, and presents the genuine fur effect, vivid and attractive.It is a perfect choice to decorate your leisure space, living room and bedroom to enjoy a cozy and relaxed atmosphere.