Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong 2-Ply Standard Toilet Paper, White, 164 Sheets/Roll, 48 Rolls/Carton (94313)

Keep restrooms stocked with Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong toilet paper. The soft, absorbent construction leaves behind a clean, fresh feeling, and the embossed pattern adds to the overall look and feel of each roll. Formulated to be up to four times stronger than the leading value brand when wet, this toilet tissue delivers durability with every square. This 48-carton of Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong toilet paper provides a convenient way to stock up on essential restroom supplies..Fits standard dispensers to provide softness, durability, and overall quality and comfort to your valued customers, employees, and guests.164 sheets per roll, 48 rolls per carton.Meets or exceeds SFI standard.Toilet paper is flushable and septic safe for standard sewer and septic systems.Each roll features 164 sheets and offers a comfortable clean you can count on with its signature 2-ply softness and flexible strength.Luxurious emboss gives you the tailored comfort that you expect.White sheets look clean and sanitary.Deliver premium comfort with Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong toilet paper, which boasts two-ply construction.