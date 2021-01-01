67mm Ultra Slim UV Protection Lens Filter Nano Coatings MRC Multi Resistant Coating Oil Water Scratch 16 Layers Multicoated 67mm UV Filter

Nano MRC multi-resistant-coating, waterproof, oil and scratches resistant Ultra Slim design, features a 3. 5mm Ultra-slim double-threaded traction frame to eliminate igniting on wide-angle full-frame setups. 16 layer multi-coated, greatly reduce the appearance of lens flare and ghosting caused by Reflections. Ultra thin 1mm glass, light transmission rate 99%. with a front thread for additional accessories. This UV filter is compatible with all 67mm camera lenses. Your Lens thread size will be printed underneath your Lens cap or written somewhere on the Lens barrel. MRC Multi Resistant Coating, Waterproof, Oil Proof, Scratches Resistant^ Ultra Thin 1mm Glass, Rate of Transmission 99%^ 17 layer Double Side Coating^ Black Almite Frame Filters feature a black matte. Black Rimmed Glass. These filters are equipped with black rimmed glass to reduce the chance of light reflecting off the edge.^ is a registered trademark