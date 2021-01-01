From paramount sleep

Ultra Slim Portable Charger 5000mAh Lightweight Small Power Bank 24A Fast Charging Portable Phone Charger LiPolymer External Battery Pack for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. ULTRA SLIM & LIGHTWEIGHT: Ultra-slim power bank portable charger with 0.45inch thickness, fits your palm purse and pocket perfectly as an on the go travel charger. SAFE POWER: 5000mAh premium UL certified ATL lithium polymer external battery pack, provides 1.8 charges to an iPhone 8 or at least one to a Galaxy S7. USER FRIENDLY: Auto-on while portable phone charger connects devices, Auto-off while full-charge or disconnecting. Able to charge devices and be recharged simultaneously. Able to charge small devices like Bluetooth headphones and wearable. FAST CHARGING: USB-A output port provides 5V/2.4A quick charging for cell phone and others, An Amazing portable charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro/X/XS/8/7/6 and others. ADVANTAGE: group is one of the earliest portable charger power bank manufacturers in the world with 10 million+ global users since 2003. Rich experience brings confiden

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com