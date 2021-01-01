Ultra Slim Lightweight Smart Stand Cover Auto WakeSleep Function Translucent Back Case for iPad 2 iPad 3 iPad 4 Bundle with Screen Protector.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 SEPARATED PIECES DESIGN: Specially Designed Case For Apple iPad 2/3/4 (A1395 A1396 A1397 A1403 A1416 A1430 A1458 A1459 A1460). Please check your iPad model number at your iPad back cover. Auto Wake/Sleep: Open the smart cover, and iPad magically wakes up. Close it, and iPad automatically goes to sleep. Comfortable Viewing Experience: The smart cover folds in just the right places to become the perfect FaceTime and movie watching stand. Excellent Martial: The smart cover is made of polyurethane and comes in nine great colors. It also features a soft microfiber lining that helps keep your display clASIN. Attention: Only Compatible with iPad 2, iPad 3rd Generation and iPad 4th Generation, Not for any other version.