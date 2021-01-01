Ultra Slim Flat Profile RJ45 Cat 6 Flat Ethernet Cables with HighSpeed for ComputersModemSmart TelevisionsRouterLANPrinterMACLaptopPlaystation.

The Cat 6 Flat Ethernet cables are perfectly flexible when run underneath the carpets, walls, or bent in the plane of its thin cross-section such as doors, rotating arms, drawers or other furnitures. Ultra Slim and Flat Profile, Higher Speed, More Reliable, Designed for Home and Office Network This specially designed Cat6 Flat Ethernet cables makes it easy to fit between spaces, improving the look of your home or office. Cat6 Ethernet Network cable guarantees high bandwidth, high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud storage, video chatting, online high definition video streaming, and online gaming. Compared to the Cat 5e network Ethernet cable, Cat6 Flat Ethernet Cables are faster, the same price as Cat5 Cables.