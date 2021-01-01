NewTechWood Ultra Shield 3.7 in. x 3.7 in. x 3.5 ft. Brazilian Ipe Composite Hemispheres 3.5 ft. Post Kit

Surround your beautiful composite decking with our UltraShield Hemispheres 4 ft. Post Kit. This 1 railing kit will do both the stairs and standard rail sections. It comes in 4 of our most popular composite decking colors. It has the same UltraShield technology our decking boards have as well. So you can enjoy the same color variation, fade resistant and stain resistance along with our deck boards. (Post Kit does not come with Railing, Railing are sold separately). Color: Brazilian Ipe.