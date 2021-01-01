ULTRA Series Subwoofer Cable (35 Feet) - Dual Shielded with Gold Plated RCA to RCA Connectors - Black

Ideal for connecting subwoofer speakers to audio components, such as stereo receivers or sound systems, while offering excellent bass response and flexibility. Low-loss, wide spectrum coaxial cable great for the low-frequency signals produced by subwoofers, allowing for deep and precise audio quality. A split-tip center pin ensures high contact pressure and signal strength, while unique gripped molding and corrosion-resistant gold-plated RCA connectors provide a consistently tighter fit than commonly rolled cables with wider tolerances. A copper clad center conductor, dielectric insulation, aluminum braiding and 2 layers of foil shielding, for maximum protection against the hum/static encountered when multiple devices are in close proximity of each other. The cable is finished in tough, yet pliable PVC jacket with color coding, for easy routing and quick installation. This cable is backed by 's Limited 1 Year Warranty. Includes adjustable & reusable Velcro c