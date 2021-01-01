From royal & langnickel
Ultra Series Digital Audio Coaxial Cable 15 Feet Dual Shielded with RCA to RCA GoldPlated Connectors White Part CJ156WRG2
Advertisement
Great for connecting digital audio components, such as HDTVs, Blu-Ray players, DVD players, game consoles, DVRs, cable boxes, satellite boxes, subwoofer speakers, receivers, sound systems and more. Also for use with S/Pdif, Subwoofer, Digital or Composite Video interfaces. Copper clad center conductor, dielectric insulation, aluminum braiding and dual foil shielding, for crisply natural sounds. Low energy loss and maximum rejection of the hum/static from RF and EM interference. Corrosion-resistant gold-plated RCA connectors also provide a consistently tighter fit than commonly rolled cables with wider tolerances. A tough, yet pliable PVC jacket for sturdy durability, easy routing and quick installation. A split-tip center pin even ensures high contact pressure and conductivity. This cable is backed by 's Limited 1 Year Warranty. Includes adjustable & reusable Velcro cable strap for easy organization & storage.