Planet Ultra Powdered Laundry Detergent, 64 oz.

Planet Ultra Powdered Laundry is a highly effective detergent that really goes to work on tough stains, but is gentle on your skin. Works in both standard and high efficiency HE washers and effective in both cold and hot water. Our Free and Clear formula does not contain any added fragrances, dyes, artificial brighteners, enzymes or synthetic preservatives, making it perfect for people with chemical sensitivities. An excellent detergent for baby clothing and diapers as well. Planet Ultra Powdered Laundry is certified 100 percent biodegradable by SCS Global Services. Ingredients are from plant based sources. Formula is phosphate Free and safe for septic systems.