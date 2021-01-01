From quilted northern
Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper, Double Rolls, Bath Tissue, 6 Count of 142 3-Ply Sheets Per Roll
Premium bath tissue delivers softness with 3 cushiony, absorbent layers Luxurious embossed texture for ultimate comfort Quilted Northern Ultra Plush toilet paper is 3X thicker and 3X more absorbent than leading value brand Flushable and safe for standard septic and sewer systems 6 Rolls / 89.9 SQ FT (8.2m²) / 142 3-PLY SHEETS PER ROLL / 3.8IN X 4IN (9.6 cm X 10.1 cm)