Sterilite 6 Gal. White Ultra Plastic Wastebasket Trash Can (6-Pack)

Get a clean, simple solution to all of your disposal needs with this Sterilite 6 Gal. Ultra Wastebasket. This understated container is the perfect addition to your home or office. It's small enough to store away, but with a 6 Gal. capacity, you can fit quite a bit of waste in this unassuming container. The slim, small design fits inside of pantries, tucks discreetly into corners, or sits under countertops and desks with ease. Place this wastebasket anywhere you want. Heavy-duty plastic is built to last and easy-to-clean, so you can keep this trash can around for a long-time. The white exterior is neutral and blends with any decor, and textured plastic is easy to clean. Taking care of your trash is easy and sanitary with this Sterilite 6 Gal. SwingTop Wastebasket.