From minka aire
Minka Aire Ultra-Max 54-in White Indoor Ceiling Fan with Remote (5-Blade) | F588-SP-WH
Beautifully designed with superior form and function, the Ultra-Max Ceiling Fan by Minka Aire brings powerful airflow with a delicate look This Ceiling Fan showcases 5 blades that circulate fluidly with an airy feel The system suspends from a single down rod (included) and carries a limited lifetime motor warranty The Ultra-Max Ceiling Fan includes a 3-speed fan wall control and hand held remote control with purchase Minka Aire Ultra-Max 54-in White Indoor Ceiling Fan with Remote (5-Blade) | F588-SP-WH