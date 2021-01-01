From colorplace
ColorPlace Ultra Interior Paint & Primer, Brown Study, Satin, 1 Gallon
ColorPlace Ultra Interior Paint & Primer, Brown Study, Satin, 1 GallonPremium quality interior paint primer provides excellent coverage, hide and moisture resistanceAcrylic paint primer is highly durable and scrubbable100% acrylic coating formulaPrimer paint can be used on most previously painted or uncoated drywall, plaster, masonry and non-bleeding woodAcrylic paint comes with a lifetime limited warrantyWashable paint is easy to clean with soap and waterAvailable in a wide variety of decorator colors