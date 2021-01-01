Ultra-Hide Zero 1 gal. #PPG1064-1 Aubergine Semi-Gloss Interior Paint

Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint is a professional quality interior vinyl acrylic paint designed for new and repaint applications where speed of application is crucial, while also delivering a durable finish. This GREENGUARD GOLD certified paint product earns LEED points and is certified for low chemical emissions. Ideal for maintenance and facility management, this Zero VOC, low odor paint enables a space to be painted while occupied, without the harsh fumes and odors. Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint has good hide, touchup and application properties on walls, ceilings and trim surfaces. Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Paint is recommended for previously painted or primed interior wallboard, masonry, plaster, wood or metal. Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly. Color: Aubergine.