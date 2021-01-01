Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor, Velvety Matte Liquid Lipstick, 0.16Oz - 630 Seduction:Love glassy lips? Introducing your new BFF. This addictively fun lipstick offers incredible glassy shine and brilliant lip color that instantly melts wherever you swipe itYour lips get a mirror-like sheen thanks to high-shine emollients that are brilliant at drenching your lips in the cushiony moisture of a lip balm and the kind of dimensional shine you'd get from the best lip gloss. Plus, this lipstick wraps your lips in luscious, vibrant color that doesn't feather or bleed (because we can't stand when lipstick moves from our mouths)The decadent formula has an amazingly buttery feel that instantly melts onto your lips for glass-like shine and smooth, brilliant color with major payoff. That's because of the unique blend of low-melting-point waxes in the formulaFormulated without Sulfates, Parabens, or Phthalates