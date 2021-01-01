Linenspa Ultra Grip Non Slip Rug Pad - Heavy Duty Area Rug Gripper for Any Floor Surface - 2 x 8 Feet

The heavy duty rug pad provides ultra grip to prevent rug from slipping and bunching without adding height or blocking door clearance Easy to install simply unfold pre measured pad and place under the rug for a perfect fit can be trimmed with scissors to customize fit Durable and powerful grip makes rugs safer by preventing injuries from slips, trips and falls Allows air circulation, prevents dust buildup and reduces wrinkling to extend the life of your rug Designed for use with a 2 foot by 8 foot rug, the item is 1 inch shorter on each side to conceal pad