Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Creamy Facial Cleanser, 12 fl oz

Cleanse skin and leave it feeling moisturized in just one step with Neutrogena ultra gentle hydrating facial cleanser. Dermatologist-developed for even the most sensitive skin, this effective, yet extraordinarily mild creamy face wash combines the superior cleansing of Neutrogena in a sensitive skin cleanser. With its unique skin-nourishing polyglycerin formula, this extra-gentle facial cleanser cleanses even the driest and sensitive skin, including skin with acne, eczema or rosacea. Our hydrating cleanser washes away oil, dirt, bacteria and makeup leaving skin feeling clean, moisturized and naturally soft. The daily face wash is uniquely formulated with minimal ingredients and is oil-, soap-, fragrance- and paraben-free. Clinically proven to be gentle on sensitive skin, it is also hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and is free of essential oils. Effective for cleansing before and after wearing your mask, use this face cleanser wash in a daily skincare routine.