BioPEDIC Ultra-Fresh Plush Standard Polyester Twin XL Mattress Pad, White

Add a layer of plush comfort while ensuring your sleeping area is fresh and clean night after night with this Mattress Pad with Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric from BioPEDIC. Ultra-Fresh treated fabric provides built-in odor control and antimicrobial protection helping inhibit the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi, algae, and other microbes allowing you to enjoy a fresh and clean sleeping experience. Each mattress pad features hypoallergenic SofLoft fiber fill, an ultra-soft and fluffy fiber that provides superior comfort that is like sleeping on a delicately quilted cloud. The luxuriously soft 233 thread count, 100% cotton fabric is constructed with a quilted design that creates evenly distributed fill and is treated with Ultra-Fresh to inhibit the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria. Elastic stretch-to-fit bed skirt allows this pad to fit mattresses up to 18 in. deep to ensure a secure fit. Color: White.