BioPEDIC Ultra-Fresh in. Plush No Pocket Polyester King Mattress Topper, White

Add cloud-like comfort to your bed while ensuring your sleeping area is fresh and clean night after night with this 2 in. Mattress Topper with Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric from BioPEDIC. Ultra-Fresh treated fabric provides built-in odor control and antimicrobial protection helping inhibit the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi, algae and other microbes allowing you to enjoy a fresh and clean sleeping experience. Each mattress topper is generously filled with hypoallergenic fiber for a layer of plush yet lofty comfort, while the luxuriously soft 233 thread count, 100% cotton cover is constructed with a baffle box design that creates evenly distributed fill and is treated with Ultra-Fresh to inhibit the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria. Elastic stretch-to-fit bed skirt allows this pad to fit mattresses up to 18 in. deep to ensure a secure fit. Color: White.