From nine line apparel
Ultra Ear Hooks and Covers Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 AirPods 2 or EarPods Featuring Bass Enhancement Technology Medium Black
Advertisement
Ultimate Apple AirPods and EarPods upgrade for perfect fit and enhanced bass Improved noise isolation for AirPods, keeping unwanted noise out Adjustment free listening, hooks ensure a secure comfortable fit every time 2 x Pairs of Ultra and Stash Pocket accessory included Ultra must be removed prior to charging AirPods* AirPods not included