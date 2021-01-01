Ultra Dock Dual Video USB 3020 Universal Docking Station with Gigabit Ethernet HDMI and DVI Outputs Audio Input and output for Laptop Ultrabook.

Best Quality Guranteed. One simple USB connection- to your computer, you can have access to large screen displays, Stereo speakers, headset, mic, external hard Drive, Optical Disk Drive, printers, USB keyboard, mouse and other USB devices. All Universal connection- provides all connections you need to take your device back and forth to your home or office Easily. Connections include: 4 USB 2.0 Ports, 2 USB 3.0 Ports, 1 USB 3.0 b Female (up stream), DVI, HDMI, RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5mm speaker lineout/mic input. Dual video display- HDMI port supports resolutions up to 2560x1440 with current display Link drivers and DVI/VGA port supports Display resolutions up to 2048x1152/ 1920x1200. 2560x1440 output only available when using a single HDMI display. Smart design- Use the Ultra dock's compact design to maximize your desktop space. Usa technical support- customer support is available from our hom