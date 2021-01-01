Advertisement
Ultra Bright Daylight LED 300-Watt Replacement T25 bulbs illuminate your home’s interior with very bright light. The beams of dimmable, bright white light brighten rooms to provide a sense of security when the sun goes down. This is great for frequently used fixtures—this GE Ultra Bright Daylight LED bulb is rated to last 13 years based on 3 hours days. Unlike CFL bulbs, LED bulbs feature instant full brightness and are free of Mercury. Replace CFL, halogen and incandescent light bulbs with Ultra Bright Daylight LED that’s ideal for large spaces like garages, basements and barns. GE Ultra Bright 300-Watt EQ Daylight LED Light Bulb | 93128936