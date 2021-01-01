Full/Queen Ultra Air Performance Duvet Cover & Pillow Sham Set Bright White - SHEEX

Advertisement
Our cooling yet cozy duvet cover is where function meets design. The SHEEX ULTRA AIR Duvet Cover offers our exlcusive Sleep•Tech Technology which combines ridiculously soft fabrics, enhanced breathability and unrivaled quality to ensure you get the most restful and restorative nights sleep. Includes 1 (one) Duvet Cover and 2 (two) matching shams. SHEEX Performance Sleep I Sleep Cool. Sleep Dry. Sleep Comfortable. Full/Queen: Duvet Cover: 90" W x 94" L Shams: 20" W x 26" L King/Cal-King: Duvet Cover: 108" W x 94" L Shams: 20" W x 36" L Color: Bright White. Pattern: Solid.