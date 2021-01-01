From sunrise medical
Ultra A1 128GB MicroSD XC Class 10 UHS1 Mobile Memory Card for Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 97 A 101 70 E 80 with USB 30 MemoryMarket Dual Slot MicroSD SD.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra A1 128GB MicroSD XC Class 10 UHS-1 Mobile Memory Card up to 100MB/s Read speed with MicroSD to SD Adapter 1 year factory warranty Speed: UHS-1 Class 10 Memory Card with read speed up to 100mb/s MemoryMarket Ultra High Speed Dual Slot MicroSD and SD USB 3.0 Memory Card Reader (reads up to 256GB) Listing includes: 1x Memory Card, 1x Adapter, 1x Card Reader