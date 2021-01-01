Ultimate Straight Self Correcting 2 Piece Golf Balls 1 Dozen

Made in USA and Imported ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Ultimate Straight Self Correcting Golf Balls are for the golfer whose problem is significant and persistent hooking or slicing off the tee. The unique 2-piece construction consists of a central core and an outer cover. HOW IT WORKS: From the tee, point the arrow on the ball directly at your target, or line it up with the center of the fairway. From the fairway, play the ball 'as it lies' or re-adjust the ball orientation so the arrow again points at your target. LESS AERODYNAMIC LIFT: Our Straight Self Correcting Golf Balls fly so straight because they exhibit less aerodynamic lift than other golf balls. This benefit of reduces hooks and fixes slices, but also resulting in lower than normal ball flight. IMPROVE YOUR GAME: Our golf balls are designed to correct hooks and slices which means, if you slice a golf ball 100 feet, the exact same swing with our anti-slice golf ball wo