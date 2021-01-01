90"D Ultimate Round Patio Table with Chairs Cover Mochaccino - Classic Accessories

Advertisement
Ideal for use in harsh weather and high wind conditions. Duck Covers Soteria Series patio furniture covers are designed to protect patio furniture from dust, dirt, sun, rain and heavy snow. Manufactured using a durable fabric with a waterproof backing features a sporty webbed accent. Tape sealing at critical seams prevents leaking and double-stitched seams provide extra durability. Please refer to your furniture’s care instructions as some finishes, sealants or coatings could react to PVC backed covers. To reduce this possibility, the use of a support pole (sold separately) is rmended to elevate the cover. Pattern: Solid.