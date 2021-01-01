From first deal
ULT-unite USB3.1 Type C Elbow Data Cable 20Gbps Gen2 USB Male to Female USB Cable PD Fast Charging Cable-1M
Advertisement
Specifications: - Brand: ULT-unite- Model: 4041-8236x- Name: USB3.1 type c elbow data cable- Interface type: usb3.1 type C- Length: 0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m- Wire material: oxygen free copperFeatures:- PP yarn + nylon yarn blended knitting process- Maximum 100W charging power, compatible with a variety of fast charging protocols- The elbow structure is carefully designed to extend the service life in the bending scene- Husb331 chip, a high-performance E-marker chip, enables secure and fast connection between devices. -Fast charging, data transmission, audio and video transmission and other functions, downward compatible with USB2.0.Package Includes:1 * USB3.