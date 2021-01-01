Ulm Sectional Sofa, Illuminated by Vondom (54171D)

The most anticipated modular component, Ulm Sectional Sofa, Illuminated pairs with a variety of Ulm modular pieces to form a custom seating arrangement. A sectional for 4, seamlessly transforms to one for 5 with an additional Ulm armless sofa. Traditional furniture silhouettes are upgraded with innovative outdoor materials and built in lighting for romantic illumination in the evening. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products.