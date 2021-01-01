Ullio Clay Ikat Indoor/Outdoor Rug 2'x3'

The angular, bird-like shapes often found on ikat weavings go big and bold on our Ullio indoor/outdoor rug. Woven in white on an earthy red-orange ground, the perfectly imperfect forms have a playfully oversized presence. Ideal for patios, porches and entryways, our Ullio indoor/outdoor clay ikat rug is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. PET polyester Shed-resistant Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Rug pad necessary for indoor use Spot clean, vacuum or hose clean To avoid damage to your rug, always vacuum with the beater bar off, using a low power setting Made in India