UL Listed Universal 12V 500mA Max 1000mA DC Power Supply Adapter Charger for Kids Ride On Car 55mm x 21mm DC Cord for CCTV Security Camera TwoWay.

Product parametersAC 100-120V to DC 12V 0.5A / 500mA, 12V 600mA, 12V 800mA, 12V 850mA (Max 1000mA) transformer power supply, outer 5.5mm x inner 2.1mm; center positive (+) polarity Safety Tested, approved and certified by UL, FCC, CE and ROHS, and designed with safeguard features against short circuiting, overvoltage, overcurrent, and internal overheating. Energy saving 110V input voltage for the US design, its low energy consumption in line with the US Energy Star VI. CompatibilityThis power cord comes with 4 connectors, which can be used for different devices that require 12V 0.5A (500mA), 12V 0.75A (750mA) or 12V 1A (1000mA), such as CCTV Security Camera, Two-Way Radio, LED Desk Lamp, Portable Fans, LED strip lights under 1 amp. Service30 days money back guarantee, 24 months exchange.