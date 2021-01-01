From ce-link

UL Listed 2 Prong Power Cord for JBL partybox 100 300 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Audio System, RCA-TV L32HD31 L32HD31YX12 L32HD31YX13 L32HD31YX16.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

UL Listed 2 Prong Power Cord for JBL partybox 100 300 Portable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com