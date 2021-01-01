From smart print supplies
UL Listed 10Ft 2Slot Polarized 7A AC Power Cord Compatible with Vizio EMSeries HDTVSharpSmart LED TVSony PS1 PS2 2 Prong NEMA115P to IEC320C7 Plug.
Polarized * UL Listed Certified by UL Authorized by OSHA - US Federal Agency, Unique UL number, Can be Verified Online, Suitable for ONE SQUARE ONE ROUND 2C Cables 2Prong Electonic Device Flat Television for 7A125V 2 pin for Pioneer VSX-453 VSX-452 VSX-403 dm-400 Premium Quality: NISPT-2 2 X 18AWG(0.824mm2) gauge 7 A 125volt Plugs: Polarized IEC320 C7 to NEMA 1-15P 2 Prong 10 Feet AC Power Outlet Cords (See Picture 2), for SB3851-D0, SB4031-D5, SB4051-D5, SB4551-D5, D43n-E4 D48f-E0 D48n-E0 D50-E1 D50f-E1 D50f-F1 D50n-E1 D55-D2 D55-E0 D55f-E0 D55f-E2 D55UN-E1 D60-D3 D60n-E3 D650i-B2 D650i-C3 D65-D2 D65-E0 D65U-D2 D70-D3 Directv R16 R22 RC23 RC24 HR21 HR23 HR24 Compatibility: Vizio TV Cable E Series: E221-A1, E231-B1, E231i-B1, E241-A1, E241-B1, E241i-A1, E241i-A1w, E241i-B1, E291-A1, E291i-A1, E320-A0, E320-A1, E320i-A0, E370-A0, E390-A1, E390i-A1, E420-A0, E420i-A0, E470-A0, E470i-A0, E500i-A0, E500i-A1, E601i-A3, E701i-A3, Vizio TV M Ser