UL Certified USB Wall Charger 5V1A Plug inDoor Power AC Adapter Travel Office Home Use 1 Pack White

UL LISTED: UL Number: E178074, UL Listed Power Adapter US STANDARD: Level VI energy efficiency meeting Department of Energy (DOE) and California Energy Commission (CEC) regulatory requirements. PREMIUM PERFORMANCE: Input: AC 100-240V,Output: DC 5V/1A.Provides fast charging speed for your cell phone to save more time. (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). RELIABILITY: Charger with IC chip inside is designed to identify fully charging with safety usage, Protection against over charging, over currents, and over heating, Charging stops when battery is full. COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with most tables, cell phone and other usb supported devices, such as iPhone 7 plus 6S Plus 6 Plus SE 5 5C 5S 4S 4, iPad Pro Air 2 Mini 2 3 4 5, iPod touch, Samsung Galaxy S7 S7 edge S6 edge plus S5 S4 S3 S2 Note 5 4 3 2 Mega, Samsung tablets, Nexus 6P 5X, Oneplus One, Oneplus 2, HTC, LG, Nokia, Blackberry, Motorola, MP3 players, smartphones, e