Ukrainian Levkoy #2 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat

This action backed mat with hold up in almost any weather condition.This door mat measures about 18 inches by 27 inches and has a black binding tape to hold it's many layers together.The top layer is a polyester felt that is dyed with the image that you see on the mat.The next couple of layers give the mat stability and the bottom of the mat is rubber that has been stamped to help prevent slipping.To clean this mat, hose it off with a water hose or use a power washer.Do not use any cleaner that produces suds.