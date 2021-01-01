From imusa
UK2000 UHF 2 Channel Wireless Microphone System with Two Handheld Microphone with FCC Certification Perfect for PartyWeddingChurchConferenceSpeech.
Advertisement
Great for all kinds of indoor outdoor activity, such as party, church, speech, weeding, family get-together, etc; Use up to 20 sets at the same time; FCC certification and comply with new FCC rules. Professional UHF microphone system delivers distortion-free audio signal and is much more stable than the VHF; Work great with all speakers; Two XLR outputs & one 1/4(6.35mm) mix output to connect this versatile system to most amplifiers/mixers/powered speaker on market; Frequency ranges from 500MHz to 599.5MHz and apply with new FCC rules; Operating range: 200 feet within line of sight; 200 Selectable frequency range; Separate volume controls & Large LCD display; AF and RF signal indicator; Enhanced antennas ensure stable and effective audio reception. Undirectional cardioid microphone deliver clear and loud sound; Microphone and receiver sync easily;Made of metal and energy-saving; Each microphone needs 2xAA batteries(not included); S