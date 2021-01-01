UK2000 UHF 2 Channel Wireless Microphone System with Two Handheld Microphone with FCC Certification Perfect for PartyWeddingChurchConferenceSpeech.

Great for all kinds of indoor outdoor activity, such as party, church, speech, weeding, family get-together, etc; Use up to 20 sets at the same time; FCC certification and comply with new FCC rules. Professional UHF microphone system delivers distortion-free audio signal and is much more stable than the VHF; Work great with all speakers; Two XLR outputs & one 1/4(6.35mm) mix output to connect this versatile system to most amplifiers/mixers/powered speaker on market; Frequency ranges from 500MHz to 599.5MHz and apply with new FCC rules; Operating range: 200 feet within line of sight; 200 Selectable frequency range; Separate volume controls & Large LCD display; AF and RF signal indicator; Enhanced antennas ensure stable and effective audio reception. Undirectional cardioid microphone deliver clear and loud sound; Microphone and receiver sync easily;Made of metal and energy-saving; Each microphone needs 2xAA batteries(not included); S