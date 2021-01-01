UHF Wireless Microphone System Dual Channel Handheld Wireless Microphone with Professional Karaoke Receiver and 2 Handheld Dynamic Mics Set for.

Great Sound QualityBuilt-in sponge filter, effectively filter background noise and suppress howlround, which helps you get a clear voice. The cardioid microphone pickup pattern produces superb feedback and off-axis rejection. The 1/4 inch jack (6.35mm)output is used for speaker or amplifier. Allowed to mix the mic signal with music signal without using a mixer. Farther Sing RangeThe signal distance is 295 Feet. Dual Antenna Enhanced Wireless Signal, UHF Wireless Microphone is less susceptible to interference signals than VHF microphones, without worrying about the sound being interrupted during use. Effectively prevent the interference from computer, DVD and digital amplifier. Easy Set UpSeparate volume control for each wireless mic on the receiver. With the microphone charged and connected with an amplifier or speaker6.35mm/3.5mm cable, install 2 AA batteries in microphone and turn on the receiver, speaker, and wireless microphones. You can