U-Line UHBV518-01A 18 Inch Wide 10 Wine Bottle and 75 Can Capacity Built-In or Free Standing Wine and Beverage Cooler with LED Lighting Stainless

U-Line UHBV518-01A 18 Inch Wide 10 Wine Bottle and 75 Can Capacity Built-In or Free Standing Wine and Beverage Cooler with LED Lighting Features: With a total capacity of 3.7 cu. ft., this beverage center features space for 10 standard (750mL) wine bottles and 75 (12 oz.) cans or 45 industry standard (12 oz.) bottles Touch controls and a digital display offer easy and intuitive access to dial in your perfect temperature settings Built-in LED lighting illuminates the interior with white or blue light UL listed for safe operation With a temperature range from 33°F to 70°F, this beverage center can support storage conditions for a range of beverages Features a 1-year manufacturer warranty covering parts and labor, as well as a 5-year warranty covering the sealed system Specifications: Can Capacity: 75 Wine Bottle Capacity: 10 Total Capacity: 3.7 Cu. Ft. Bulb Type: LED Reversible Door: Yes Depth: 23-7/16" Width: 17-3/4" Height: 33-11/16" Wine and Beverage Stainless Steel Glass