UH110 UHF Dual Channel Wireless Handheld Microphone Easytouse Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone System with TrebleBassEcho Effect Receiver Builtin Battery

UHF Wireless Microphone System- The UHF wireless microphone connection distance is about 164feet (50M). Bluetooth connection distance is 10M. Signal stability/No delay/No radiation/Anti-howling/Anti-jamming/Constant frequency/Clearer sound quality. 3rd Mic Jack- 3 vocalists can sing karaoke together. 1/4 inch input for extra microphone. Separate volume control for each wireless mic. Adjustable Treble/Bass/Echo effect- The wireless microphone machine has a treble, bass, Echo control knob, so you can choose different microphone sound effects according to different songs. Adjustable echo effect. Allowed to mix the mic signal with music signal without using an mixer. Built in Bluetooth & lithium battery- You can use your phone to connect to it via Bluetooth to play your favorite music. This wireless microphone system has a built-in lithium battery in Receiver. Charging for 8 hours, standby work for more than 36 hours. Allows you to use it both indoors and outdoors. And