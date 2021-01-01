UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter Cable USB Type C Male to Lightning Female Headphones Converter Compatible with iPad Pro 2021 MacBook USB C.

MFI Certified: Original chip built-in, ensures 100% compatibility with all 8-pin lightning iOS devices. No warning message or pop-ups. [NOTE] UGREEN USB C to Lightning adapter cable upgrades simultaneously with the iOS system, build to last. Broad Compatibility: UGREEN USB C to Lightning adapter cable is widely compatible with USB-C iPad Pro 2021/202/2018, iPad Air 4, Mac, iMac 2021 M1, and USB C smartphones, USB C tablets/ laptops with Windows 10 or above. So you can connect your lightning earphones with the USB C devices easily with this adapter cable. Distortion-Free Audio: USB C to Lightning adapter complies with the Accessory interface specification R32 standard, supports the front and back double-sided insertion of lightning headsets, and it supports Music + Call + Volume Control Unrivaled Durability: Tangle-free nylon braided Lightning cord & Aluminium case, resulting in a soft and robust cable with superior toughness. 5000+ bend test & 10,000+ insertion-withdrawal test