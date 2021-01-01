UGREEN USB C Cable 90 Degree Right Angle USB A to Type C Fast Charging Braided Cord Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10 S10e S9 Plus Note 9 8 LG G8.

Unique Design: UGREEN USB-C to USB-A cable with an innovative 90 degrees L design, is much more convenient and more comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you lie on the couch or bed while charging. Note: For phone with a case, it supports Max 0.06 inch slim phone case. Safe and Quick Charge: This USB 2.0 fast charging cable supports Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0, with max output up to 3A, providing 5V 3A, 9V 2A or 12V 1.5A fast charge. With a built-in 56K resistor, this type c charger guarantees reliable conductivity and charging, protecting your cell phones from damage due to excessive current. Broad Compatibility: UGREEN type c charging cable is compatible with Samsung S20 S10 S10e S10 Plus Galaxy S9 S8 Plus Note 9 Note8 A8 2018, Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, Galaxy Fold, iPad Pro 11, 2018 iPad Pro 12.9, LG G5 G6 G7 G8 ThinQ, LG V20 V30 V40 V50, Motorola Razr 2019, Moto G7 G6, Moto Z force, Moto z2 play, Nintendo switch, compatible with GoPro Hero 5 hero 6 7 blac