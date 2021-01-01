From horchow

UGREEN USB 3.0 Extension Cable 2 Pack Type A Male to Female Extension Cord Durable Braided 5Gbps Data Transfer Compatible with USB Keyboard Mouse.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

UGREEN USB 3.0 Extension Cable 2 Pack Type A Male to Female.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com