Ultra Faucets UF14903 Brushed Nickel Euro Collection Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Spray

The Ultra Faucets UF14903 Euro Collection Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Spray is perfect for any home owner. This faucet comes with top of the line ceramic disc cartridge, providing lasting quality for years to come. With a beautiful brushed nickel finish, this kitchen faucet conveniently comes with a Pull-Down sprayer to get up close and personal to clean dirty dishes with ease. To ensure you get the highest water pressure, this faucet provides water at a pressure of 1.8 gallons per minute at 60psi.