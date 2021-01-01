From morgan fabrics
Udder Madness Cow Upholstery Holy Cow! Black, Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Fabric Type: 100% Polyester Import Designation: Made in the USA or Imported Fabric care instructions: Hand wash, cold water, mild detergent. Hang to dry 54'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 54'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 54'' x 108''. Perfect for projects such as upholstery, toss pillows or creating handbags and tote bags. Colors include black and white.