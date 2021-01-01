PACLOCK UCS Every-Lock-One-Key, Keyed Alike High Security Cylinder Set, 5-Pack Starter Kit, Silver

PACLOCK's Universal Cylinder System (UCS) makes it easy for you to key different padlock styles alike to give you full customization of your lock setup. Start a new padlock system with PACLOCKs 5-pack of keyed alike cylinders for UCS compatible locks. 5 Cylinders and 5 keys included. 6-Pin technology (when most locks only have 4 pins) provides over 20,000 unique key codes and makes duplicate key combinations uncommon, meaning your key number is virtually unique to you. Stainless steel spool and serrated security pins make the lock pick, bump and drill resistant. CNC machined for U. S. precision and reliability, the cylinder exceeds plus/minus 0.003 tolerances for repeatable quality. Color: Silver.