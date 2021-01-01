From lithonia lighting
Lithonia Lighting UCEL Undercabinet 24-in Hardwired/Plug-in Light Bar Under Cabinet Lights in White | UCEL24IN30KSWRWH
LED undercabinet lighting can be used as a source of task or accent lighting in new construction and retrofit applications. Smooth illumination lenses make the UCEL ideal for use under and over cabinets, display cases, task lighting, office lighting, cover and utility/work areas in commercial, retail, hospitality and residential applications. Lithonia Lighting UCEL Undercabinet 24-in Hardwired/Plug-in Light Bar Under Cabinet Lights in White | UCEL24IN30KSWRWH