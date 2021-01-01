From kork-ease

UC1S Ultra-Clear Dynamic Vocal Microphone (6 Pack)

$279.85
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Super heavy-duty housing; - Steel mesh grille; - Switch Craft connector - Built-in wind and breath 'pop' noise filter; - Ultra dependable quite switch; - Supplied with break-resistant stand adapter - Frequency response tailored for vocals; - Frequency response: 50 to 16,000 Hz Uniform cardioid (unidirectional) dynamic pickup pattern isolates the main sound source and minimizes background noise. for outdoor and indoor events

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com