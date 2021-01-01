Safco Uber Vinyl Computer and Desk Chair, Black (3490BV)

Outfit the office with furniture that keeps big-and-tall workers supported and comfortable with this Safco vinyl office chair. Its armless design and 360-degree swivel offer free range of movement for increased efficiency, and its dual-wheel casters gives it optimal mobility. The Safco Uber vinyl high-back manager's chair with armless styling sports adjustable features to give workers a customized fit and ergonomic support..500-pound weight capacity with an oversize base.Optional arm kit sold separately (#3496BL or 3498BL).Chair tilts for reclined seating when on the phone, and tilt tension and tilt lock sets the angle to the user's preferences.Features include swivel seat with pneumatic height adjustment, tilt lock and tilt tension.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), which is known to the State of California to cause cancer or birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/furniture..Black vinyl is durable and easy to maintain.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Pneumatic seat-height adjustment from 19-1/2" to 23-1/2".High-back design supports the mid-to-upper back.Seat size: 19.5-23.5" (h) x 22.25" (w) x 20.75" (d).24-hour high-back chair.Back size: 23" (w) x 23" (h).5-star oversized base with dual-hooded casters.Armless design and 360-degree swivel lets workers access what they need without getting up out of the chair.Overall dimensions: 40.75-44.75" (h) x 27" (w) x 30.25" (d).Extra wide and deep seat with thick cushion foam provides long-term comfort.Some assembly required.Safco Uber vinyl high-back manager's chair features a one-touch pneumatic seat-height adjustment to accommodate taller or shorter workers.Safco® Limited Lifetime Warranty.Enjoy exceptional support with Safco's black big and tall office chair, which effortlessly accommodates weights of up to 500 pounds.. Oversized Leave no worker unseated with the Safco Uber vinyl high-back managers chair in an armless design. The oversize seat and back and weight capacity of up to 500 pounds can accommodate workers of almost any size, and the pneumatic seat-height adjustment makes it simple for taller workers to maintain the proper leg positioning for healthier circulation throughout the workday. An oversize nylon base in a five-star design ensures optimal stability. Efficient With its armless design and 360-degree swivel feature, this Safco black big-and-tall office chair offers free range of motion to increased efficiency throughout the workday. The casters sport 2-inch dual wheels that glide effortlessly across most floor types for optimal mobility. The black vinyl upholstery won't lose its good looks, even when used daily, and it's easy to maintain to ensure long-term use.