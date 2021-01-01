Uber LED 1 Light Pendant Light with Canopy by WAC Lighting - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (MP-LED315-PT/BN)

The Uber LED 1 Light Pendant Light with Canopy by WAC Lighting adds an air of drama to living spaces, kitchens and dining spaces. Made from die-cast aluminum, this fixture is highlighted with blade-like structures that are meticulously arranged around an integrated LED module. This striking pendant light produces warm, striking illumination that filters between the blades to produce illumination with a stunning shadowplay. Suspends from a canopy with a 72 inches field cut wire. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel