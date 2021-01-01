DeepRoot UB 36-2 Tree Root Barrier, 36” D x 24” W, 28lf, Black

Tree Root Barrier: The DeepRoot Barrier’s 90° vertical ribs prevent damage by guiding roots down and away from hardscapes It can be used for linear, surround and root pruning applications on both new plantings and existing trees Prevents Damage: DeepRoot Tree Root Barriers are patented mechanical guides that redirect tree roots down and away from hardscapes, preventing costly root damage while preserving the health and beauty of the tree Double Top Edge: The root barrier comes with rounded edges for safety in handling with a double top edge for strength, safety, appearance and root overgrowth protection Also features ultraviolet inhibitors Easy to Use and Assemble: The root control barrier features a zipper joining system for fast and easy assembly The weed barrier also features ground lock tabs to prevent lifting by tree DeepRoot Tree Root Barrier: Manufactured in the USA with 75% reprocessed polypropylene